Bulls Bag Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball Title
Published February 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Bulls clinched the title of the Islamabad Cup 3x3 Basketball Tournament here at the outdoor basketball courts of the Pakistan sports Complex.
In an exhilarating final, Islamabad Bulls triumphed over Islamabad Timberwolves with a close 19-15 scoreline, securing the tournament by a four-point margin. Ahmed Raza led the winning side, scoring 10 points, while Ali Hamza Kazmi scored 7 points for the Timberwolves.
Rizwan Ul Haq Razi, Secretary General of the Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA), graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), Muhammad Azam Dar, and other dignitaries also attended the final.
The tournament successfully brought together the best local talent for an intense two-day competition, with 20 teams participating under the banner of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).
Rizwan Ul Haq Razi commended the efforts of the Federal Basketball Association in promoting 3x3 basketball and providing a competitive platform for Islamabad’s players.
During the closing ceremony, FBBA General Secretary Ouj E Zahoor announced the All Pakistan 3x3 Basketball Night Tournament, scheduled for Ramzan 2025. This prestigious event will feature three categories: Inter-Club, Inter-Departmental, and Girls’ competitions.
As a FIBA-endorsed event, the tournament will contribute to Pakistan’s official FIBA 3x3 world ranking, offering a unique opportunity for local players to gain international recognition.
The Federal Basketball Association remains committed to promoting basketball in Islamabad and beyond, providing opportunities for players to showcase their talent at both national and international levels. The final was supervised by Rao Moazzam Naveed and Muhammad Muddasar.
