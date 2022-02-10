UrduPoint.com

Bulls Top Hornets For Needed NBA Victory, Cavs And Raptors Win

February 10, 2022

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points Wednesday to lead Chicago to a 121-109 NBA victory over the Charlotte Hornets that kept the Bulls in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls snapped a two-game skid to stay a hair in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-92.

"We need it," DeRozan said of the victory. "We can't afford to drop any games." With that in mind, DeRozan was an efficient 13 of 19 from the field, including draining three of his four attempts from three-point range.

"Just taking what they gave me, not forcing anything," said DeRozan, who also pulled down five rebounds and handed out four assists." Zach LaVine added 27 points with seven rebounds and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points with 15 rebounds for a Chicago team that DeRozan predicted could be "scary" at full strength with covid and injury concerns behind them in the latter half of the season.

LaMelo Ball, newly named to his first All-Star Game, led Charlotte with 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but the Hornets -- ninth in the East -- dropped their sixth straight.

In Cleveland, two other rising talents looking forward to their first All-Star Game squared off: the Cavs' Darius Garland and Dejounte Murray of the Spurs.

Garland, back after missing four games with a sore back, connected on 12 of 15 shots from the floor on the way to 27 points with six assists.

Jarrett Allen scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a dominant performance in the paint while Caris LeVert, acquired this week in a trade from Indiana, contributed 11 points off the bench.

Murray scored 16 points, six rebounds and nine assists for San Antonio, which had 18 points each from Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

The Toronto Raptors pushed their winning streak to seven games with a 117-98 victory over the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam was 13 of 17 from the field to score 27 points with 16 rebounds and Fred VanVleet drained six three-pointers on the way to 21 points for Toronto, who took control early and never trailed after the first quarter.

