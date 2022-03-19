Bulls wins exhibition basketball match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Bulls downed Islamabad Raptors by 69 vs 57 after a tough competition in an exhibition basketball match in connection with Pakistan Day Celebrations here on Saturday.

The match was organized by the Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, Municipal Corporation.

The top scorer for Bulls was Rizwan with 19, followed by Yasir with 18 and Ahmed with 16. Farhan was the top scorer for Raptors with 22 points.

The match was officiated by Yasir Ghafoor, Ch. Nadeem, Umer Mahmood and Rizwan Ul Haq.

Qamar ud Din Junejo, Deputy Director Sports & Cultural Department CDA/MCI, Mr. Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary FBBA, officials of CDA/MCI also witnessed the exhibition match.

Ouj E Zahoor, General Secretary FBBA lauded the efforts of Sports and Culture Department of CDA/MCI in providing the sports infrastructure for the promotion of sports which has attracted local youth towards the game of basketball.

Qamar on behalf of Director Sports & Cultural Department CDA/MCI Amir Shahzad and the Honorable Deputy Commissioner Muhmmad Hamza Shafqaat thanked FBBA for their efforts to promote the game of Basketball and vowed that the will always have sports facilities available for FBBA to organize activities in Islamabad.

Qamar ud Din gave away the winning Trophy and Rupees 15,000 cash prize to Islamabad Bulls and Rupees 10,000 Cash prize to Islamabad Raptors.