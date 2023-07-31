Bumrah back in Indian squad for Ireland T20 series

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has bounced back from his back injury and was selected to lead India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, India's cricket board said Monday

Bumrah, 29, has been out of action since September and had surgery in New Zealand in March.

The skipper's clean bill of health paves the way for him to play in the ODI World Cup in India in October.

The three ODIs will start on August 18 at Malahide, Dublin, with the following matches on August 20 and 23 at the same ground.