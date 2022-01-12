UrduPoint.com

Bumrah Bowls India To Lead Before Openers Fall

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

Jasprit Bumrah bowled India to a slender first innings lead before South Africa hit back at the start of the second innings on the second day of the series-deciding third Test at Newlands on Wednesday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Jasprit Bumrah bowled India to a slender first innings lead before South Africa hit back at the start of the second innings on the second day of the series-deciding third Test at Newlands on Wednesday.

India were 57 for two at the close, an overall lead of 70, with Cheteshwar Pujara on nine and captain Virat Kohli on 14.

Bumrah took five for 42, his seventh five-wicket haul in Tests, as South Africa were bowled out for 210.

It gave India a first innings lead of 13 but Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen dismissed both Indian openers to keep the match -- and the series which is tied at 1-1 -- evenly poised.

Keegan Petersen top-scored with 72 for South Africa but the fragility of the home team's batting was exposed, with no other batsman scoring more than Temba Bavuma's 28.

Even so, South Africa seemed well-placed until Mohammed Shami made a double strike shortly before tea.

With batting conditions seemingly easier in bright sunshine than on the overcast first day, South Africa reached 159 for four, with Petersen and Bavuma both batting relatively comfortably.

But the consistently accurate Shami produced a ball which climbed on Bavuma, forcing an edge which was taken by Kohli at second slip.

Two balls later Kyle Verreynne prodded at a good-length delivery from Shami and was caught behind, leaving South Africa with no more recognised batsmen.

Bumrah followed by bowling Jansen with the last ball before tea and then had Petersen caught at first slip in the second over after the interval.

Petersen had to face the third ball of the morning after Aiden Markram padded up and was bowled by an in-swinger from Bumrah without a run added to the overnight 17 for one.

When nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 25, South Africa were precariously placed at 45 for three.

The slightly-built Petersen batted with skill and application in partnerships of 67 with Rassie van der Dussen (21) and 47 with Bavuma before Shami struck.

His 72, which came off 166 balls and included nine fours, was his second half-century following the 62 he made in the first innings in the previous Test at the Wanderers.

Bumrah, though, was India's most effective bowler.

He dismissed South African captain Dean Elgar on the first evening and posed problems for all the batsmen on a pitch which still offered good bounce and some seam movement for the bowlers.

Rabada had a hostile opening spell when India started their second innings. Mayank Agarwal was given out caught behind but won a reprieve when a review showed the ball had brushed a pad and not the inside edge of his bat.

But Agarwal made only seven before edging Rabada to Elgar at first slip.

Jansen struck in the next over when KL Rahul was caught at second slip.

Pujara and Kohli prevented any further breakthroughs before the close of play.

Related Topics

India Van Lead South Africa Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Keshav Maharaj Mayank Agarwal All From

Recent Stories

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on fo ..

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

3 minutes ago
 Father shoots son dead over petty dispute

Father shoots son dead over petty dispute

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P files petition against merger of Hyderabad's ..

MQM-P files petition against merger of Hyderabad's rural areas in HMC

3 minutes ago
 Two illegal hydrants demolished in District West M ..

Two illegal hydrants demolished in District West Mangopir

3 minutes ago
 ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated ..

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated

13 minutes ago
 France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial ..

France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial in Spain

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.