Bumrah Extends New India Wickets Record For A Series In England

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Bumrah extends new India wickets record for a series in England

Jasprit Bumrah finished the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston having set a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a series in England

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Jasprit Bumrah finished the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston having set a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a series in England.

His first-innings haul of 3-68 -- which included all of England's top three -- surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014.

Bumrah added to his tally by taking 2-74 during England's second innings in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old ended the series with 23 wickets at 22.47, but for all his efforts the fast bowler was unable to prevent England chasing down a target of 378 with more than two sessions to spare in a seven-wicket win.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both hit unbeaten hundreds as England ended the five-match series all square at 2-2.

Most wickets by an India bowler during a Test series in England (player, season, matches, wickets, average, average runs per over): Jasprit Bumrah 2021/22 5 23 22.47 2.76 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2014 5 19 26.63 2.92 Zaheer Khan 2007 3 18 20.33 2.68Ishant Sharma 2018 5 18 24.27 2.89Subhash Gupte 1959 5 17 34.64 2.94

