Bundesliga Becomes First Top Football League To Return

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:07 PM

Bundesliga becomes first top football league to return

The Bundesliga became the first top European league to return on Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic, behind closed doors and with strict hygiene measures in place

The Bundesliga became the first top European league to return on Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic, behind closed doors and with strict hygiene measures in place.

The first match to kick off was Fortuna Duesseldorf at home to Paderborn.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host arch-rivals Schalke in front of empty terraces at Signal Iduna Park, while leaders Bayern Munich, who are four points clear, visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

More Stories From Sports

