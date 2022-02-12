UrduPoint.com

Bundesliga Leaders Bayern Slump To 4-2 Defeat At Bochum

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Bundesliga leaders Bayern slump to 4-2 defeat at Bochum

VfL Bochum forward Gerrit Holtmann inspired his side to a stunning 4-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday, as the Bundesliga leaders suffered a historic humiliation ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :VfL Bochum forward Gerrit Holtmann inspired his side to a stunning 4-2 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday, as the Bundesliga leaders suffered a historic humiliation ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Holtmann grabbed an assist and a goal as Bochum became the first team to score four goals against Bayern before half-time since 1975.

Bayern had not lost to Bochum since 2004 ahead of this game, and beat them 7-0 when the two teams last met in September.

When Robert Lewandowski bundled in the opener for Bayern on nine minutes, it seemed like it would be a normal afternoon for the perennial champions.

But Bochum equalised quickly through Christopher Antwi-Adjei, before taking control in a frenzied 10 minutes before the break.

Juergen Locadia gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot after a Dayot Upamecano handball, and an unsettled Bayern wilted under pressure.

Cristian Gamboa smashed the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area two minutes later, before Holtmann curled in another brilliant long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.

Lewandowski pulled a goal back in the second half, but it was too little for Bayern to avoid a fourth league defeat of the season.

>