UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bundesliga Suspended Until April 2 Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Bundesliga suspended until April 2 due to coronavirus

The 36 clubs in Germany's two top divisions have accepted the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) to put the competitions on hold until April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL's chief executive said on Monday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The 36 clubs in Germany's two top divisions have accepted the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) to put the competitions on hold until April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL's chief executive said on Monday.

The Bundesliga and second-tier sides agreed on the move during a general meeting in Frankfurt and will come together again in April to make another decision.

"It doesn't mean we will restart the competition after this date," chief executive Christian Seifert said.

"Our biggest enemy is the coronavirus, but our second biggest enemy is the state of uncertainty.

"For now, no-one can say in good faith when football will restart," he added.

If the health situation allows it the DFL would prefer to hold matches behind closed doors to keep hold of the income from television rights which the professional outfits heavily depend on.

Related Topics

Football German Germany Frankfurt April Christian TV From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) suspends ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 193

16 minutes ago

IKEA reopens more stores in China

6 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues Rs70 billion ..

6 minutes ago

Religious scholars may play role of vanguard to co ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on Nation ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.