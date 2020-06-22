Bundesliga TV rights drop slightly for 2021-2025: league CEO

The money Germany's Bundesliga earns from television rights will drop slightly over the 2021-2025 period from 1.16 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to 1.1 billion, German football league CEO Christian Seifert said on Monday

This is the first drop in the value of a newly negotiated rights package since 2002, and none of the expected new players such as Amazon figure in the new deal, with current broadcasters Sky and DAZN sharing the matches.