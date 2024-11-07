Buoyant Inter gunning for leaders Napoli and Serie A summit

Inter Milan have top spot in Serie A in their sights as they host league leaders Napoli this weekend boosted by a gritty win over Arsenal in the Champions League

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Inter Milan have top spot in Serie A in their sights as they host league leaders Napoli this weekend boosted by a gritty win over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Reigning champions Inter are a point behind Napoli and in buoyant mood ahead of Sunday's clash at the San Siro after showing huge spirit to beat Arsenal 1-0 and continue their unbeaten start in Europe.

Simone Inzaghi's team are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League and after four matches are two points behind leaders Liverpool in the new single league phase.

Wednesday's win came despite Inzaghi dropping five first-choice players with Napoli and the defence of the Serie A title his clear priority in the early months of the season.

And Inter had to hold off wave after wave of Arsenal attacks in the second half after Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty in stoppage time of the opening period, claiming the win with the sort dogged defending which has been lacking in Serie A where they have conceded 13 times in 11 matches.

"It was a win earned through sacrifice, the only thing that mattered tonight was the result. I needed minutes, now I'm ready for Napoli," said Calhanoglu who was excellent in his first start since recovering from a thigh injury and will guide Inter's midfield on Sunday.

Inter will be at full strength after Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Francesco Acerbi all started the Arsenal win on the bench.

That is a daunting prospect for Napoli who have however had a week to prepare for Sunday's clash and won at the San Siro against AC Milan as recently as last week.

Napoli have impressed by leading the league following last season's disastrous defence of their first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona.

But Napoli were thumped 3-0 at home by dark horses Atalanta last weekend and questions remain over whether Antonio Conte's side are ready to reclaim the title.

Conte, a practising Catholic, said ahead of his team's humbling at the hands of third-placed Atalanta that "football miracles can happen but only one person can make them happen".

"All we can do is work hard and try to create something beautiful which in football terms translates into more points," said Conte.

Mario Balotelli is set for more minutes with his new club Genoa who face Como at the unusual time of Thursday night, a rearrangement forced by an important rally race being held in the port city over the weekend.

Former Italy striker Balotelli made his Genoa debut off the bench late in last weekend's 1-0 win at Parma which lifted Alberto Gilardino's team out of the relegation zone, but his only contribution was getting booked.

In-form Fiorentina and Lazio, who are level on 22 points with Atalanta, face Verona and Monza respectively and have a chance to move level with Napoli before Sunday's big match at the San Siro.

Juventus, who sit a point behind that trio in sixth, host local rivals Torino after drawing 1-1 at Lille on Tuesday.

Player to watch: Ademola Lookman

Fresh from another stellar performance in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Stuttgart, Lookman is in the form of his life as Atalanta host Udinese in Sunday's lunchtime fixture with talk of a title challenge looking increasingly realistic.

Nigeria forward Lookman, the hat-trick hero of last season's Europa League triumph, has scored eight goals and set up five more in 12 appearances this term.

His stunning performances, which have helped push Atalanta to within three points of Napoli, come after being dropped at the start of the season after pushing for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

But the way he and attack partners Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere have been playing suggests that Lookman could just as likely scale new heights staying exactly where he is.