Burewala college wins maiden 'City of Sports and Education' crown

BUREWALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Government college Burewala has sealed its maiden claim on the coveted 'City of Sports and Education' crown after a college athlete Usman Ahmad won the best All-Over All-Rounder trophy, for the second time in the annual 2021-22 annual sports of Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (MBISE).

Usman and other athletes were instrumental in winning overall 74 points in different games for their college.

They topped all the games including hockey, football, weight lifting, bodybuilding, and tug of war except volley ball where they were declared runner up, claiming the maiden feat for Burewala government college .