Burewala girls win basket ball championship defeating Khanewal, Multan

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Government girls college Burewala emerged as the basket ball champion by defeating rivals Khanewal and Multan here on Tuesday in the ongoing games under Sports Calendar 2021.

Three teams had participated in the championship including Burewala girls college, Khanewal girls college and Mumtazabad girls college Multan.

The championship was played under the league system making it compulsory for the participants to face one another.

Burewala girls college team defeated both Khanewal and Multan girls and became entitled to claim the basket ball crown, says Saiqa Waris, the focal person for girls sports, directorate of colleges Multan.

Mumtazabad girls college Multan lost its all the two matches leaving the second berth for Khanewal girls college to grab with one victory.

