Open Menu

Burger, De Zorzi Take South Africa To ODI Victory Over India

Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

Left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger and opening batsman Tony de Zorzi took South Africa to a series-levelling eight-wicket win in the second one-day international against India at St George's Park on Tuesday

Gqeberha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger and opening batsman Tony de Zorzi took South Africa to a series-levelling eight-wicket win in the second one-day international against India at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Burger, in his second one-day international, took three for 30 as India were bowled out for 211 despite half-centuries by Sai Sudharsan (62) and captain KL Rahul (56).

Dreadlocked left-handed De Zorzi, in his fourth appearance, made 119 not out - his maiden international century - as South Africa achieved victory with 7.3 overs to spare.

The result set up a series decider in Paarl on Thursday after India won the first match by eight wickets in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The strongly-built Burger, 28, took advantage of an unusually well-grassed St George's Park pitch after South African captain Aiden Markram won the toss and sent India in to bat.

"It was a tough wicket to bat on," said Rahul. "But a couple of us got set. If one of us could have gone on to make a big hundred and control the innings we could have got 60 runs extra.

"

Burger generated consistent pace and occasional steep bounce. His fastest delivery was timed at 147km/h.

Opening batsman Sudharsan and Rahul batted sensibly in a third-wicket stand of 68 before Sudharsan was caught behind off a sharply-lifting ball from Lizaad Williams with the total on 114.

No other batsman could reach 20.

Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh posed problems with the new ball when Reeza Hendricks and De Zorzi started South Africa's innings. Hendricks was dropped at second slip by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Kumar when he was on seven.

Hendricks went on to score 52 in an opening stand of 130 with De Zorzi which took the hosts a long way towards victory.

"It was a much better all-round performance," said Markram. "It was still quite a tough wicket when the openers walked out. To put on a hundred partnership to set the game up was great."

Man of the match De Zorzi hit some powerful strokes in making his runs off 122 balls with nine fours and six sixes.

Related Topics

India Century Man Paarl George Johannesburg South Africa KL Rahul Sunday National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

3 minutes ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

4 minutes ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

11 minutes ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

11 minutes ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

11 minutes ago
Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

Hyundai to sell sole Russian auto plant

11 minutes ago
 ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM's adviser

11 minutes ago
 Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

Voters in DR Congo veer between despair and hope

15 minutes ago
 Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against s ..

Information Ministry vows zero tolerance against surrogate companies

15 minutes ago
 EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispu ..

EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispute

15 minutes ago
 'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims set in ..

'Too dangerous inside': China quake victims set in for freezing night

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports