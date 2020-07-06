Burglary victim Ribery raises doubts over Italy future

Franck Ribery on Monday raised questions over his future in Serie A after a burglary at the home of Fiorentina's French star

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Franck Ribery on Monday raised questions over his future in Serie A after a burglary at the home of Fiorentina's French star.

Ribery posted a clip on Twitter of the scene he was met with when he returned to his house in the foothills around Florence after his club's win at Parma on Sunday.

"I went back home, this 'home' in Italy where I decided to continue my career after so many great years at (Bayern) Munich, and this is what I found," wrote the 37-year-old.

Reporting his wife had lost jewellery and handbags he said the main damage was "the shock, the feeling of being naked, of having your trousers taken down, and that's not on, I won't accept it!" After his trophy-laden spell with Bundesliga champions Ribery joined Fiorentina last year.

But he cast doubt on how much longer he was going to stay after this incident.

"Thank god my wife and kids were safe in Munich but how can you be sure these days? How can I/we feel good here after today?"I'm not chasing millions...but instead always chasing the ball because it's my passion.

"But passion or not my family is more important than anything, and we will take the necessary decisions based on our well-being."