Burki Appointed Head Coach Of Newton Country Day High School

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Former World number No 52 and Pakistani squash champion Arshad Iqbal Burki has been appointed as the head coach of Newton Country Day High school girls varsity team in Newton, Massachusetts, USA.

"I would be teaching the varsity team which includes 12 high school and 15 middle school kids during my tenure," he told APP from USA on Sunday.

Burki who was one of the top Pakistani squash player, joined Professional Squash Association (PSA) back in 2000 when he was 16 years old.

In 2021 Burki announced his retirement from the PSA world tour. While playing on the World Tour Burki was also promoting squash in the United States and prompted 10 World Squash Federation (WSF) PSA Satellite tournaments.

Burki was also teaching kids and adults in Natick, Massachusetts from 10 year's and produced many students who played for their school teams, college's and US squash tournaments.

Burki had also launched his squash academy website www.burkisquashacademy.com.

Burki said he was excited to be part of one of the best school in Massachusetts United States. "I am looking forward to pass my knowledge and skills to the students and bring the best out of them," he said.

