Burki excels in PSA Ranking

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani player Arshad Iqbal Burki has staged a comeback to the international squash circuit and has done exceedingly well in the Professional Squash Association's (PSA) Rankings by moving on 167 spot.

Burki said he recently won the WSF & PSA Satellite Dover Cup. "I would be playing the Cleveland Skating Club Open 2019 to improve my ranking further," he told APP.

Burki said he had started to promote World Squash Federation (WSF) and PSA Satellite tournaments. "I won five WSF and PSA satellite tournaments in 2018 in Boston and one WSF PSA satellite tournament in January 2019," he said.

Burki who retired from PSA World Tour in 2012 due to injuries rejoined the game after a gap of almost five years and his world ranking improved from 550 to 167. "I am planning to play more PSA Tournaments and want to inspire our Pakistani junior players and motivate them," he said.

Burki also wants to help Pakistan Squash Federation to improve the game in our country. "I am always ready to provide every sort of help to PSF and the players," he said. Burki's best ranking in the world has been 52 and he was Pakistan number 3.

