UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burl Guides Zimbabwe To 144-5 In Bangladesh T20

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Burl guides Zimbabwe to 144-5 in Bangladesh T20

Ryan Burl scored 57 off 32 balls as Zimbabwe posted 144-5 in 18 overs against Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international of the tri-series tournament in Dhaka on Friday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Ryan Burl scored 57 off 32 balls as Zimbabwe posted 144-5 in 18 overs against Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international of the tri-series tournament in Dhaka on Friday.

Burl hit five fours and four sixes in his maiden T20I fifty, and smashed 30 runs in one over off Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bowl first in a game reduced to 18 overs each after a delayed start.

Taijul islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Zimbabwe Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman

Recent Stories

Contractor of coalmine shot dead, one injured in H ..

4 minutes ago

National Curriculum Council established to introdu ..

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister 'cautiously optimistic' on ..

4 minutes ago

Worldwide reaction on Kashmir crisis exposes false ..

5 minutes ago

Robbers kill man over resistance in Quetta

10 minutes ago

Vaping a gateway to teen smoking: Study

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.