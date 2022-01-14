UrduPoint.com

Burnley V Leicester Off Over Covid And Injuries

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Burnley v Leicester off over Covid and injuries

Burnley's home Premier League match against Leicester City, due to be played on Saturday, has been postponed due to injuries and coronavirus cases in Sean Dyche's squad

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Burnley's home Premier League match against Leicester City, due to be played on Saturday, has been postponed due to injuries and coronavirus cases in Sean Dyche's squad.

A league statement said: "The Premier League board accepted Burnley's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries." The recent wave of Omicron cases in Britain has badly disrupted the football Calendar, forcing the postponement of many games.

Burnley, who are in the relegation zone, have played just 17 matches so far this season -- four fewer than a number of other sides in the division. Leicester, in mid-table, have played 18.

The Premier League earlier this week revealed a drop in the number of positive coronavirus tests among players and staff for a second successive week.

There were 72 positive cases in the latest round of testing between January 3 and 9, an improvement on the 94 recorded in the previous figures.

Related Topics

Football Leicester January Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NC ..

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

9 minutes ago
 CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at I ..

CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at IBA

20 minutes ago
 Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhsta ..

Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan to Belarus - Defense Ministr ..

5 minutes ago
 Italian police object to pink Covid masks

Italian police object to pink Covid masks

5 minutes ago
 KMU becomes first public sector university to offe ..

KMU becomes first public sector university to offer PhD in Physiotherapy

5 minutes ago
 125 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

125 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.