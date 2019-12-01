Burns, Root fifties bolster England

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :England enjoyed their best session of their New Zealand tour Sunday with half centuries from Rory Burns and Joe Root before lunch on day three of the second Test in Hamilton on Sunday.

After resuming at 39 for two, the pair put on 113 in the session extended by 30 minutes to make up for time lost by rain on Friday.

Burns was unbeaten on 76 at lunch as he made New Zealand pay dearly for dropping him twice the previous evening, while Root was on 50.

England, who need to win the Test to square the series, were 142 for two at the interval.

Although they are still 233 behind New Zealand, for the first time on tour they look capable of meeting their mantra to "bat long".

England skipper Root, who has reached his 46th Test half-century, has been desperate to end a string of low scores and to disprove suggestions that his batting has been affected by the pressures of captaincy.

On the docile Seddon Park wicket he has been able to gently accumulate rates and he was unflustered when given out caught behind on 47 with the decision overturned when replays showed the ball had missed the bat.

Burns, who has lavished a battle with New Zealand's bouncer maestro Neil Wagner -- taking one to the chest while another ball just missed the stumps when it nipped between bat and pad -- has taken an aggressive approach with 12 fours to his credit.

It is his second half-century in three innings in New Zealand and sixth overall.