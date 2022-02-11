UrduPoint.com

Burrow Happy To Be Underdog As Super Bowl Looms

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Burrow happy to be underdog as Super Bowl looms

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head into Sunday's Super Bowl showdown with the Los Angeles Rams as firm underdogs. And that's just the way the talented Bengals quarterback likes it.

Whether it's making a successful return from a devastating knee injury or turning the form book upside down, Burrow is never more dangerous than when the odds are stacked against him.

Burrow will look to confound conventional wisdom again on Sunday when the Bengals battle the heavily favored Rams in their own SoFi Stadium for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

After Burrow led the Bengals on a remarkable giant-killing run to the NFL showpiece, the Rams would be unwise to underestimate the 25-year-old quarterback.

A year ago, Burrow was rehabbing his wrecked left knee after suffering multiple torn cruciate ligaments in November 2020, cutting short a promising rookie year.

But he returned this year with a vengeance, carrying the Bengals into the playoffs and inspiring upset road wins over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game came in overtime after the Bengals overturned a 21-3 half-time deficit.

Burrow's composure in that game confirmed the impression he has made since entering the league as the No.1 pick in the 2020 draft -- that he is among the leading lights of a new generation of young quarterbacks set to dominate the NFL.

"When the moments are big, he plays big," is how Bengals head coach Zac Taylor describes his quarterback. "He's built for these kind of stages." "We've got really good talent and football character on this team, and when you've got a quarterback who you believe can take you the distance, it allows everyone to play that 1 percent better," Taylor added. "Because they know the trigger man's capable of doing some really special things.

"He's able to elevate his team-mates, and coaches and those around him to believe that special things are possible.

" During rehab from his knee injury last year, Burrow formed a bond with the Rams' veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

Whitworth, who spent 11 seasons with the Bengals before joining the Rams in 2017, was also recovering from knee surgery and invited Burrow to spend time at his home in Los Angeles.

Whitworth recalls contacting Bengals head coach Taylor after spending a day with Burrow.

"Man, you got a special one," Whitworth told Taylor. "We all knew from the talent, the ability you had seen him play in college how good he was gonna be.

"But sitting with him for that full day, I realized, 'Man, this guy is going to be a really, really special quarterback for quite some time.'" A victory on Sunday would elevate Burrow into an exclusive club.

Only two other quarterbacks -- New York Jets icon Joe Namath and San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana -- have won both a Super Bowl and a National Collegiate Championship.

Burrow, who guided Louisiana State University to the national championship in 2020, has earned comparisons to Montana this season for his rare calm under pressure.

Approaching the biggest game of his life, Burrow doubts he will be bothered by stage fright.

"When I played in the state championship in high school it feels like the Super Bowl does now," Burrow said.

"Everything feels the same - I've just had more reps in those pressure situations.

"I'm a little bit calmer now." With Tom Brady following Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees into retirement in recent seasons, Burrow is happy to be in the vanguard of the new generation of NFL quarterbacks that includes talents such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murry and Lamar Jackson.

"It's great for the fans," Burrow says. "Quarterback play is what drives the league in my opinion.

"We have a lot of really good young players who I think are going to be here for a long time. It's fun to be a part of it."

Related Topics

Football Road San Francisco Young Montana Los Angeles Man Same Kansas City Lamar Jackson Cincinnati New York November Sunday 2017 2020 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

51 minutes ago
 Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

10 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

10 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

10 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>