Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellier

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish international Burak Yilmaz scored late against Montpellier to give Lille a 3-2 win Thursday.

Timothy Weah scored the opener for Lille in the first half, but the home team equalized the game with Gaetan Laborde's goal.

Jonathan Ikone converted the penalty to make the score 2-1 as Andy Delort scored for Montpellier to equalize again. The away side captured three points after Burak Yilmaz came off the bench to find the net in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon defeated Nantes 3-0 to sit top of the table with 36 points, while Lille are in second spot on goal difference.