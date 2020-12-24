UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bursk Yilmaz Gives Lille 3 Points Over Montpellier

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellier

Turkish international Burak Yilmaz scored late against Montpellier to give Lille a 3-2 win Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish international Burak Yilmaz scored late against Montpellier to give Lille a 3-2 win Thursday.

Timothy Weah scored the opener for Lille in the first half, but the home team equalized the game with Gaetan Laborde's goal.

Jonathan Ikone converted the penalty to make the score 2-1 as Andy Delort scored for Montpellier to equalize again. The away side captured three points after Burak Yilmaz came off the bench to find the net in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon defeated Nantes 3-0 to sit top of the table with 36 points, while Lille are in second spot on goal difference.

Related Topics

Nantes Montpellier Lille Lyon Top Olympique Lyonnais

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

18 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

24 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

55 minutes ago

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital initiative expande ..

3 minutes ago

PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

3 minutes ago

HKSAR gov't lifts 392,900 persons out of poverty i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.