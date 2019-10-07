Business centres of city remain open during cricket matches

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Monday said that Lahore Police is giving complete attention on citizens and business centres during cricket matches which are being held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Monday said that Lahore Police is giving complete attention on citizens and business centres during cricket matches which are being held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

All business activities are completely restored in the provincial capital, he added.

In this regard Main Buleward Gulburg and MMA Alam Road besides all business centres of the city is opened.

Police is making all efforts for not disturbing business of people during the matches.

DIG said that restoration of international cricket, image of Lahore as sports friendly city is promoted in the world. He appealed the citizens to fully cooperation with police in conducting remaining matches peacefully.