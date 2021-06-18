UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Busquets To Return For Spain After Negative Virus Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Busquets to return for Spain after negative virus test

Spain captain Sergio Busquets will travel with the squad on Friday for their second Euro 2020 Group E game against Poland after being given the all-clear from Covid-19 following a first positive test

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain captain Sergio Busquets will travel with the squad on Friday for their second Euro 2020 Group E game against Poland after being given the all-clear from Covid-19 following a first positive test.

Busquets has been allowed to rejoin the squad, the Spanish football federation confirmed, after a negative result in his latest PCR test -- but he is not expected to play against Poland.

The midfielder had to self-isolate at home after his positive test on June 6 and has therefore not trained for 12 days. Busquets is more likely to return for Spain's final group game against Slovakia on Wednesday.

"The captain of the national team, Sergio Busquets, will join the Spain squad this Friday and will travel with the team to Seville having overcome COVID 19," the federation confirmed in a statement on Friday morning.

"The Catalan has given a negative result in the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team in the next few hours."Busquets' return is a significant boost for Spain, who made a disappointing start after being held to a goalless draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday.

Related Topics

Football Seville Spain Poland Slovakia Sweden Euro June 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

2 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

20 minutes ago

Chairman PCSIR visits Fish Hatchery, Lab & Trainin ..

3 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to protect rights of children ..

3 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan KP approves upgradation of Ghazi h ..

3 minutes ago

SAARC CCI lauded government for approving fund for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.