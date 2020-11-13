Busy Bayern Munich Allowed To Move Cup Tie To January
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:05 PM
European champions Bayern Munich said Friday they had been allowed to postpone next month's German Cup tie until January to grant them more rest in a condensed fixture schedule
Bayern said the German FA and opponents Holstein Kiel, after "harmonious" discussions, had agreed to Munich's request to switch their second-round cup tie to January 13.
Bayern still have nine fixtures, three Champions League and six Bundesliga games, to play before late December.
The other German Cup second-round matches will be played on December 22/23.