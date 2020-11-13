UrduPoint.com
Busy Bayern Munich Allowed To Move Cup Tie To January

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:05 PM

Busy Bayern Munich allowed to move cup tie to January

European champions Bayern Munich said Friday they had been allowed to postpone next month's German Cup tie until January to grant them more rest in a condensed fixture schedule

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :European champions Bayern Munich said Friday they had been allowed to postpone next month's German Cup tie until January to grant them more rest in a condensed fixture schedule.

Bayern said the German FA and opponents Holstein Kiel, after "harmonious" discussions, had agreed to Munich's request to switch their second-round cup tie to January 13.

Bayern still have nine fixtures, three Champions League and six Bundesliga games, to play before late December.

The other German Cup second-round matches will be played on December 22/23.

