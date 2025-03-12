Butler Joins Islamabad United
Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United, has announced lan Butler as the team's bowling coach for PSL Season 10.
Islamabad United is excited to welcome lan Butler as the new bowling coach for PSL 10. Butler, an experienced bowling coach with a strong track record in international and franchise cricket, will be making his debut in the PSL. We are excited to see him with Islamabad United's coaching setup, led by head coach Mike Hesson, said a press release.
Butler on joining Islamabad United said, "I'm really excited to be part of Islamabad United for PSL 10. This will be my first experience coaching in Pakistan, and I've heard great things about the passion for cricket here. Islamabad United has a fantastic legacy in the PSL, and I'm looking forward to working with the talented bowling group to help the team push for another title. I'd also like to acknowledge Azhar Mahmood, who has done a fantastic job with this team, and I hope to continue building on that."
At the same time, the franchise also bids farewell to Azhar Mahmood, who is currently working with the Pakistan national team.
Azhar played a key role in Islamabad United's success both as a player and a coach, winning PSL 1 in 2016 as a player and as an assistant coach in 2024.
Islamabad United Owner, Ali Naqvi, expressed his gratitude for Azhar's contributions, "Azhar Mahmood has been a true Islamabad United legend. From winning our first PSL title as a player to returning as a coach and helping us win PSL 9, he has played a vital role in our journey.
His experience, leadership, and mentorship have been invaluable. We are incredibly grateful for everything he has done for Islamabad United, and while we will miss him, we wish him the very best in his continued role with the Pakistan national team."
Islamabad United's Head Coach, Mike Hesson, welcomed Butler to the franchise while thanking Azhar Mahmood, "Butler brings a wealth of experience in developing bowlers and fine-tuning their skills at the highest level.
“His ability to work with both established players and emerging talents will be a massive asset for us. We're confident that his expertise will add to the strong coaching unit we've assembled. At the same time, I want to express my gratitude to Azhar Mahmood, who played a crucial role in Islamabad United's success last season. He has left a strong foundation, and we appreciate everything he has done for this team."
