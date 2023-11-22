Open Menu

Butt Club Wins Kabaddi Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2023 | 06:35 PM

The Butt Club won the Inter-Club Kabaddi Takra, organised in connection with the 2nd Sports Mela at Kabaddi Ground Malikpur, here on Wednesday

Three clubs participated in the tournament. The Butt Club carried the day by defeating Amir Club in the final contest with 38-35 points.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo witnessed the final as the chief guest and later he distributed prizes, medals and trophies among the position holders.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, Chairman Divisional Wrestling Association/Chairman District Futsal Association Chaudhry Naseem Ahmad, General Secretary District Kabaddi Association Rana Imran Ahmad Khan and others were also present.

