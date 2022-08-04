Butt wins first gold for Pakistan with record-breaking display

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :In a show of spectacular dominance, Pakistan's weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's 109+ kg category at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on late Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Pakistan powerhouse produced a stunning performance as the tightly-packed crowd roared his name.

Butt, who was at his best set heavier weight targets from the outset to lift gold with a combined record-breaking total of 405kg.

In the snatch portion, he kicked off his participation in style as he lifted 170kg in his first attempt with quite ease.

He set a new Games record when he lifted 173kg in the second lift. The lift was reviewed on video; however, the jury confirmed it legitimate. In his final attempt, Butt thought he had registered 175kg, but it was ruled a no lift.

In Clean and Jerk, Butt lifted 225kg and 232kg and did not need to go for a third lift.

New Zealand's David Andrew Liti remained runner-up to win silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg), while India's Gurdeep Singh secured bronze with a total lift of 394kg (167kg+223kg).

Butt had earned bronze medal in Gold Coast 2018 in what was then the 105+kg category for the heavyweights.