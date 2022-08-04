UrduPoint.com

Butt Wins First Gold For Pakistan With Record-breaking Display

Muhammad Rameez Published August 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Butt wins first gold for Pakistan with record-breaking display

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :In a show of spectacular dominance, Pakistan's weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt claimed the first gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in men's 109+ kg category at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on late Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Pakistan powerhouse produced a stunning performance as the tightly-packed crowd roared his name.

Butt, who was at his best set heavier weight targets from the outset to lift gold with a combined record-breaking total of 405kg.

In the snatch portion, he kicked off his participation in style as he lifted 170kg in his first attempt with quite ease.

He set a new Games record when he lifted 173kg in the second lift. The lift was reviewed on video; however, the jury confirmed it legitimate. In his final attempt, Butt thought he had registered 175kg, but it was ruled a no lift.

In Clean and Jerk, Butt lifted 225kg and 232kg and did not need to go for a third lift.

New Zealand's David Andrew Liti remained runner-up to win silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg), while India's Gurdeep Singh secured bronze with a total lift of 394kg (167kg+223kg).

Butt had earned bronze medal in Gold Coast 2018 in what was then the 105+kg category for the heavyweights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Gold Coast David Birmingham 2018 Gold Silver Bronze From Best Weight

Recent Stories

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

50 minutes ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

50 minutes ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

54 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

54 minutes ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

59 minutes ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.