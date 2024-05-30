Buttler Opts To Field As He Leads England In Final Pakistan T20
Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the fourth and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan at The Oval on Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the fourth and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan at The Oval on Thursday.
Buttler was leading England after his wife gave birth to the couple's third child following his player-of-the-match winning display in the second T20 at Edgbaston, where he made a typically dashing 84.
This is reigning champions England's last competitive match before they begin the defence of their T20 World Cup title against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.
England are 1-0 up in a four-match series against Pakistan where the first and third games at Headingley and Cardiff were washed out without a ball being bowled.
They made one change from the team that beat Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston, with Mark Wood replacing fellow fast bowler Reece Topley.
That meant there was the prospect of Wood bowling alongside England express quick Jofra Archer in overcast conditions favouring the pacemen.
Pakistan made two changes, Usman Khan and Naseem Shah in replacing Saim Ayub and Imad Wasim.
The Pakistan cricket board said all-rounder Wasim had "been advised to take rest and will not participate in the fourth T20I against England" after experiencing "discomfort in his right rib cage" while batting in the nets.
Teams
England: Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wkt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah
Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)
tv umpire: Russell Warren (ENG)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis
French Open day 5: Who's saying what
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman
More Stories From Sports
-
French Open day 5: Who's saying what9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan clean sweep Volleyball Series against Australia44 minutes ago
-
Djokovic untroubled at French Open as fans hit by alcohol ban1 hour ago
-
Ipswich manager McKenna signs new four-year deal1 hour ago
-
Eleven years on, Hummels and Reus hope to set things right at Wembley2 hours ago
-
Pakistani cricket players to bring World Cup with hard work: Mohsin Naqvi2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results -3 hours ago
-
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims4 hours ago
-
Kompany insists call from Bayern Munich was no surprise5 hours ago
-
Peshawar Region claims squash male trophy in KP U-23 Games5 hours ago
-
Peshawar secures gold in men's squash, while Mardan advances to cricket final6 hours ago