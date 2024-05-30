Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the fourth and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan at The Oval on Thursday

Buttler was leading England after his wife gave birth to the couple's third child following his player-of-the-match winning display in the second T20 at Edgbaston, where he made a typically dashing 84.

This is reigning champions England's last competitive match before they begin the defence of their T20 World Cup title against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

England are 1-0 up in a four-match series against Pakistan where the first and third games at Headingley and Cardiff were washed out without a ball being bowled.

They made one change from the team that beat Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston, with Mark Wood replacing fellow fast bowler Reece Topley.

That meant there was the prospect of Wood bowling alongside England express quick Jofra Archer in overcast conditions favouring the pacemen.

Pakistan made two changes, Usman Khan and Naseem Shah in replacing Saim Ayub and Imad Wasim.

The Pakistan cricket board said all-rounder Wasim had "been advised to take rest and will not participate in the fourth T20I against England" after experiencing "discomfort in his right rib cage" while batting in the nets.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wkt), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)

tv umpire: Russell Warren (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)