BWF badminton Activity Support Programme Junior Training and Coaching Camp (Boys & Girls) concludes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Badminton World Federation (BWF) Activity Support Programme Junior Training and Coaching Camp (Boys & Girls) concluded at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest at the grand closing ceremony of BWF Activity Support Programme Junior Training and Coaching Camp organized by Punjab Badminton Association with the collaboration of Sports board Punjab.

Director Sports Chand Perveen, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Tayyab Sohail, Assistant Directors Shaista Qaiser and Zareena Waqar, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti, senior badminton coach Sajid Hussain and other officials were also present on this occasion.

As many as 25 boys and girls from across the province participated in BWF Activity Support Programme Junior Training and Coaching Camp held from January 14 to 26, 2023.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi also witnessed thrilling matches and later distributed certificates and medals among the prominent performers of the event.

Speaking on this occasion, DG, SBP said that Sports Board Punjab is providing all possible facilities for the holding of different sports events and coaching camps in all parts of the province. "We will organize more sports events to trace fresh sports talent of different games. Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts for the development of badminton among youth of the province," he said.

Following are the results: U-17 and above Girls: Winner: Areeba Sajid Butt, runner up Maryam Zaheer, bronze Noor un Nisa and Roshan-e-Ahsan U-13 Girls: Winner: Maryam Zaheer, Runners up Hamail Aftab, bronze Bisma Raza and Dua FatimaU-17 Boys: Winner: Hussain Shahzad, runner up Faisal Afzaal, bronze Mohammad Ahmed and Shahzaib GillaniU-13 Boys: Winner: Zain ul Abedeen, runner up Saleh Zaheer.