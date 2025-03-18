BWF Level 1 coaching course launched in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) launched Level 1 Coaching Course for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Directorate General of Sports, Peshawar, where the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, officially commenced the course.

The event was attended by Director General of Sports, Abdul Nasir Khan, and President of the Pakistan Badminton Federation, Wajid Ali Chaudhry, among other dignitaries.

This coaching program has been organized under the patronage of Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Provincial Badminton Association.

International expert Sembenthan Sivaperumal from Badminton Asia, Malaysia, will be conducting the course, equipping Pakistani coaches with modern badminton coaching techniques.

A total of 15 participants from across the country have been selected for this prestigious training, including top professionals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Islamabad, and Pakistan WAPDA.

During his speech at the inaugural ceremony, Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan expressed his gratitude to the visiting Badminton Asia official from Malaysia and the President of the Pakistan Badminton Federation for facilitating this course in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized that this initiative will help local coaches enhance their skills with advanced training methodologies, ultimately benefiting badminton players in the province.

The minister further stated that the provincial government is committed to the promotion of all sports and is taking significant steps to support their development across the region.APP/aqk