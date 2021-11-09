BZU to face GC Burewala in intercollegiate girls football tournament final

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will face Govt College for Women Burewala in intercollegiate Gilrs Football Tournament at Maryam Hall ground on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will face Govt College for Women Burewala in intercollegiate Gilrs Football Tournament at Maryam Hall ground on Wednesday.

Four matches were played between teams wherein BZU and GC Burewala, GC Khanewal, Central College, and GC Chungi participated.

BZU and GC Burewala won their matches and qualified for final, said BZU Assistant directer sports, Abida Khan.

Among others Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Aleem Khan also attended the ceremony.