BZU To Have Astro Turf Ground

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:44 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) approved an Astro Turf project worth millions of rupees for Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) for promotion of Pakistan's national game hockey.

After Islamia University Bahawalpur, BZU will be the second varsity of South Punjab to have Astro Turf ground.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, thanked HEC Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail and Director General Sports, Javid Memon for showing keen interest for approval of the project and hoped that it will inculcate new spirit among the students to play hockey.

He said that varsity would invite seasoned hockey players to impart training to new players of the varsity adding that known sportsmen would emerge in future from the region for the national game.

The Astro Turf ground will be a good addition to BZU sports complex and other grounds including cricket, volleyball, football, basketball etc, he remarked.

