BZU Wins Inter-collegiate Gymnastics Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) team won the Inter-collegiate gymnastics championship organized by BZU Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) team won the Inter-collegiate gymnastics championship organized by BZU Multan.

The gymnastics championship was held at national gymnastic club Aam Khas Bagh here on Thursday in which various teams participated.

BZU team bagged first position with 82.50 points and central college team stood second with 50.00 points while government civil lines college remained third.

Director sports BZU Tars Mohyudin was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Izhar Haider, Shahbaz Ahmad Khokhar, Kamran Sadiq, Syed Ghulam Hurr, Zargham Abbas and Syed Sakhi Abbas were included in the judges panel.

