BZU wins intercollegiate girls cricket championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Bahaudin Zakariya University (BZU) won intercollegiate girls cricket championship by beating Government College Burewala.

The varsity won the final match by nine wickets.

Earlier, BZU and GC reached final by beating by beating Central College and Govt College for Women Shah Rukn Alam respectively.

Speaking as Chief guest, Pro VC BZU, Dr Aleem Khan termed holding of Intercollegiate girls cricket championship by the varsity a good omen.

He advised students to take part in games actively.