Canale, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Taco van der Hoorn, a Dutchman making his major tour debut, held off the pack in the final kilometre to win the third stage of the Giro d'Italia in Canale on Monday.

Van der Hoorn, who rides for Intermarche, was part of a break that escaped five kilometres into the 190-kilometre stage.

He accelerated away from the other survivor of the eight-man break, Swiss rider Simon Pellaud of Androni, with eight kilometres to go and held off a disorganised pursuit.

Italian Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the sprint for second, four seconds behind the winner. Another Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos kept the overall lead.