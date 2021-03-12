UrduPoint.com
CA Pakistan Golf To Get Underway At Royal Palm

Fri 12th March 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The CA Pakistan Golf Tournament 2021 supported by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan will be battled out from tomorrow Saturday over 18 holes at the beautiful Royal Palm Golf Course.

This golf competition will provide an opportunity to the leading golf players of the city to display their golfing skills and add a dynamic touch to a wonderful golf tournament being conducted by CA Pakistan.Since the occasion is enticing and energizing ,it lures the proficient golfers to participate in large numbers and make use of the grand occasion to show their ability and expertise.After all many of them have been eagerly waiting for this battle of golfing skills and prepared rigorously for the activity.Many of the aspirants are gifted and skilled and eagerly look forward to exceptional performances in an encounter of nerves.

Out of 72 aspirants,Names like Haris Naseer ,Shahid Abbas ,Abdul islam Nazir ,Ahmed Rafi ,Faisal Syed and Hussain Hamid stand out above the others,They are the ones likely to produce some exceptional golf scores that can be agreeably graded as superb,But since competition is expected to be intense ,there exists a likelihood of many contenders causing upsets in the run of play through proficient and deft performances .

The capable ones falling in this category are Shoaib Bokhari,Alam Sethi ,Hassan Hamid and Dr Khurram.If their putts start to drop in and approach shots carry a commendable touch ,the winning tilt will spiral in their favor and they will end up subduing the brilliance of the accomplished ones.

A mention here also needs to be made about competitors like the steady Hafiz Mohammed Yousaf ,the confident Mansoor Zaigham , and the determined ones like Lt Gen(r) Mohammad Tariq,Haseeb Gardezi ,Hamid Sharif ,Max Babri ,Hammad Baig and Dr Tashbeeb Gulzar.All of them certainly have the ability to acquit themselves well in golf competitions.

The tee off will be at 930 am at Royal Palm Golf Course .At the conclusion of the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament ,the Governor Punjab ,Chaudry Muhammad Sarwar will award prizes to the top performers at 4pm.

