Cabal, Farah Win Marathon Wimbledon Doubles Title

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Cabal, Farah win marathon Wimbledon doubles title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Colombia's Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won their first Grand Slam men's doubles title on Saturday with an almost five-hour triumph at Wimbledon.

The second seeds became the first pair from their country to celebrate a major title thanks to their 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win over 11th-seeded French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Cabal and Farah will also become the world number one team for the first time after their four-hour 56-minute victory.

