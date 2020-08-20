UrduPoint.com
Cabin Fever Hits Chinese Football's Coronavirus 'bubble'

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

Strict coronavirus measures appear to be taking their toll on Chinese Super League footballers, with one saying his head was "spinning" in the claustrophobic "bubble" -- and they still have six weeks to go

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Strict coronavirus measures appear to be taking their toll on Chinese Super League footballers, with one saying his head was "spinning" in the claustrophobic "bubble" -- and they still have six weeks to go.

Chinese football introduced harsh rules when it launched the CSL season in two bio-secure bubbles after a five-month delay because of COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan last year.

The 16 teams disappeared into two sealed-off hotels, one in Suzhou and the other in Dalian, a month ago and will not leave until the end of September.

Apart from their hotels, stars such as Oscar, Marko Arnautovic and Marouane Fellaini see only stadiums -- where no fans are allowed -- and training pitches. They cannot meet their families.

Coaches, support staff, referees and even the hotel workers must also stay in the "Blue" zone, away from the outside world.

Everyone is tested for coronavirus once a week.

The restrictive environment, coupled with the physical exertion of playing two matches a week in temperatures that have surpassed 35 degrees Celsius (95F), is proving difficult for some.

"When I think about being walled in for the next one-and-a-half months, my head is spinning, so I don't dare think too much," one player told Soccer News, which warned last week that players had reached "a psychologically critical period".

An unnamed boss of one club added: "I feel like the players can't stand it anymore."Soccer news also quoted Shanghai SIPG's Brazilian forward Ricardo Lopes as saying: "The only problem is that my kids are all in Brazil and sometimes I miss them very, very much."

