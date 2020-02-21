UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Committee Meeting Held To Review Security During PSL Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:11 PM

Cabinet Committee meeting held to review security during PSL matches

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Friday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review the security arrangements in respect of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being played in different cities of Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Friday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review the security arrangements in respect of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being played in different cities of Punjab.

The others who attended the meeting included Minister for Labor Anser Majid Khan and Minister for sports Taimur Ahmad Khan. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO and law enforcement agencies briefed on security arrangements.

The meeting was briefed that Punjab Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Pak Army and Rangers troops would be deployed for the security of cricket teams and spectators and efforts would be made to minimize traffic problems on the occasion of PSL as compared to those in past.

Under the Punjab Police Reforms, the committee decided to consider further the draft of the new Policy for Training courses and Examinations 2020 for Punjab Police.

The new policy will also include curriculum on first-aid, IT, Islamic studies, Pakistan studies, ethics and general knowledge subjects with a proposal to establish an Investigation school in each district to integrate the investigative process with innovation.

