Open Menu

Cabinet Committee Reviews Security Arrangements For Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy Semi-final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final

The 24th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Order was held at the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The 24th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Order was held at the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, while Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, all commissioners and RPOs from Punjab’s divisions participated via video link and briefed the committee on the law and order situation in their respective regions.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the overall security situation in Punjab, security arrangements for Ramadan and the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match was conducted. The cabinet committee directed law enforcement agencies to ensure strict security arrangements during Sehri and Iftar hours in Ramadan. Additionally, the committee approved funds for the purchase of weapons for the Prisons Department.

Expressing his views, Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that extraordinary security measures are being ensured during Ramadan.

He highlighted that the cabinet committee has conducted a thorough review of the latest law and order situation in the province.

Salman Rafique emphasised that the protection of citizens' lives and property is the state's top priority, and the Home department is in full coordination with all relevant institutions in this regard. He also credited Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for organising the Horse and Cattle Show for the people of Punjab.

The chairman further added that the peaceful organisation of international cricket series is enhancing Pakistan’s positive image globally. Paying tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for public safety, he expressed gratitude for their service.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal Rehman, IG Prisons, and other relevant officials were also present.

Recent Stories

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

15 seconds ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

17 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

56 minutes ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

1 hour ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

1 hour ago
 Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

22 minutes ago
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in d ..

Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case

33 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transf ..

Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV

33 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamda ..

Chairman Senate Gilani pays tribute to Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani for his match ..

33 minutes ago
 Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

Amjad Pervaiz appointed as advocate general Punjab

33 minutes ago
 PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strength ..

PTA, Huawei sgn MoU at GSMA Barcelona to strengthen Cybersecurity in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mayor calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports