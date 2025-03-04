Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final

The 24th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Order was held at the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The 24th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Order was held at the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, while Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, all commissioners and RPOs from Punjab’s divisions participated via video link and briefed the committee on the law and order situation in their respective regions.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the overall security situation in Punjab, security arrangements for Ramadan and the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match was conducted. The cabinet committee directed law enforcement agencies to ensure strict security arrangements during Sehri and Iftar hours in Ramadan. Additionally, the committee approved funds for the purchase of weapons for the Prisons Department.

Expressing his views, Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that extraordinary security measures are being ensured during Ramadan.

He highlighted that the cabinet committee has conducted a thorough review of the latest law and order situation in the province.

Salman Rafique emphasised that the protection of citizens' lives and property is the state's top priority, and the Home department is in full coordination with all relevant institutions in this regard. He also credited Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for organising the Horse and Cattle Show for the people of Punjab.

The chairman further added that the peaceful organisation of international cricket series is enhancing Pakistan’s positive image globally. Paying tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for public safety, he expressed gratitude for their service.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal Rehman, IG Prisons, and other relevant officials were also present.