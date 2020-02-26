UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Committee Reviews Security Arrangements For Remaining PSL Matches

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

Cabinet Committee reviews security arrangements for remaining PSL matches

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for the remaining PSL matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for the remaining PSL matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat to monitor security arrangements for the matches, while IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha,Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO and other officers attended the meeting.

The minister directed to conduct fresh security audit of cricket teams' residences, routes, parking area and stadiums in all three cities and said that scanning at of all entry and exit routes should be tightened.

He said that law enforcing agencies should not ignore the possibility of any subversive action during matches, so that screening of bus stands, process of snap checking and combing operations should be accelerated.

Raja Basharat said that Rescue 1122, fire brigade, first aid and ambulance servicesshould be alerted to deal with any anticipated emergency, adding that security forcesshould remain high alert till the last match of PSL.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Multan Fire Punjab Law And Order Pakistan Super League Alert Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 All Cabinet Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

6 minutes ago

PCG arrests 10 outlaws with 204 kg narcotics, arms ..

2 minutes ago

Groenewegen takes UAE Tour fourth stage in sprint

2 minutes ago

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

51 minutes ago

India's Hindu nationalist trajectory under Modi

2 minutes ago

Goodbye, tennis: Sharapova announces retirement

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.