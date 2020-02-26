Cabinet Committee reviews security arrangements for remaining PSL matches

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for the remaining PSL matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for the remaining PSL matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat to monitor security arrangements for the matches, while IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha,Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO and other officers attended the meeting.

The minister directed to conduct fresh security audit of cricket teams' residences, routes, parking area and stadiums in all three cities and said that scanning at of all entry and exit routes should be tightened.

He said that law enforcing agencies should not ignore the possibility of any subversive action during matches, so that screening of bus stands, process of snap checking and combing operations should be accelerated.

Raja Basharat said that Rescue 1122, fire brigade, first aid and ambulance servicesshould be alerted to deal with any anticipated emergency, adding that security forcesshould remain high alert till the last match of PSL.