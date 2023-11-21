Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricketers

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pakistan has joined hands with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Khelo Kricket to provide a platform to young girls, who are eager to showcase their cricketing talent to the world

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Cadbury Dairy Milk Pakistan has joined hands with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Khelo Kricket to provide a platform to young girls, who are eager to showcase their cricketing talent to the world.

"In line with its purpose of goodness and generosity, Cadbury Dairy Milk has committed to supporting women cricketers as an associate sponsor, aiming to inspire the next generation of female cricketers in Pakistan," a press release said.

To bolster support for women cricketers, Cadbury Dairy Milk launched the "Get in the Game" campaign, targeting the parents of the sportswomen.

"The campaign aims to create a powerful and thought-provoking narrative, emphasizing the significance of parent support for female participation in cricket," the press release added.

Managing Director of Mondelez Pakistan Sami Wahid, in a statement, said,"For me, the most significant factor is the empowerment of genuinely talented young sportswomen who have all the potential to make a mark globally.

“I could not be happier to carry on the legacy of equitable opportunities that Mondelez identifies with. Cadbury Dairy Milk’s ‘Get in The Game’ is a wave of change, a surge of inspiration, and a bright new future for our young girls,” he added.

The scholarship programme, introduced by Cadbury Dairy Milk Pakistan, will be executed by Khelo Kricket. It will be rolled out in Karachi, Lahore, and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with the primary goal of providing a level playing field for aspiring women cricketers in Pakistan.

This pioneering partnership between Cadbury Dairy Milk, PCB, and Khelo Kricket is a significant step towards fostering gender equality and nurturing talent in women's cricket. It is poised to make a lasting impact by empowering women cricketers to contribute to the growth of cricket in Pakistan and highlighting the country’s potential for equitable opportunities in sports.