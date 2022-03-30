UrduPoint.com

CAF Doctor Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Nigeria-Ghana Game - NFF

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2022 | 09:57 PM

CAF Doctor Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Nigeria-Ghana Game - NFF

The doping officer of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Joseph Kabungo, has died of a cardiac arrest after a World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The doping officer of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Joseph Kabungo, has died of a cardiac arrest after a World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Wednesday.

The Nigerian national team played to a 1-1 draw with Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday and failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar. After the game, Nigerian fans stormed onto the field and started throwing objects, breaking benches and fighting. Kabungo was found outside the dressing room of the Ghanaian team gasping for air and died on the way to hospital of cardiac arrest, the NFF said, denying rumors that he had died in the stampede.

"His death pains us very much and we are in a state of deep shock... However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team.

I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn't make it. He died just as they got to the hospital," NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement.

The FIFA Security Officer for the match, Dixon Adol Okello from Uganda, confirmed that Kabungo was found gasping for air near a dressing room and was rushed to a hospital after resuscitation attempts failed, but died on the way.

"It is a very sad incident and one is shocked that some persons have been putting a terrible slant to the whole thing by saying he was beaten up by fans. That is a lie. He died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest," the FIFA officer said.

Kabungo was part of the Zambian national football team that won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. The Zambian football association expressed their condolences and said they will wait for a full report from CAF and FIFA on the incident.

Related Topics

Africa Football World Died FIFA Qatar Abuja Ghana Nigeria Uganda From Sad

Recent Stories

1188 police recruits pass out

1188 police recruits pass out

8 minutes ago
 4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

8 minutes ago
 Putin Bans Use of Foreign Software at Key Infrastr ..

Putin Bans Use of Foreign Software at Key Infrastructure Facilities Starting 202 ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Boost Ukraine' ..

Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Boost Ukraine's Military Capability - White ..

8 minutes ago
 17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

12 minutes ago
 One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Balochista ..

One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.