UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAF Presidential Candidate Anouma Pledges To Heal 'sick Confederation'

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:23 PM

CAF presidential candidate Anouma pledges to heal 'sick confederation'

Ivorian Jacques Anouma, a candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency, promised on Tuesday to fix the "sick" organisation

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Ivorian Jacques Anouma, a candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency, promised on Tuesday to fix the "sick" organisation.

Anouma is one of four confirmed candidates for the March 12 election in Morocco hoping to replace Ahmad Ahmad as the head of African football.

Malagasy Ahmad was suspended from football by FIFA for five years for "governance issues", but could potentially still run for re-election after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) fast-tracked his appeal against the suspension.

"We have our chances (of winning)," Amouna told reporters in Abidjan.

"The Ivory Coast can finally have the opportunity to lead this sick confederation. It will be up to us to find a way to get it (CAF) on track, by diagnosing what is wrong because our institution deserves to be glorious.

"Rest assured, I am ready."Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya, South African Patrice Motsepe and Senegalese Augustin Senghor are the other candidates confirmed by FIFA.

Anouma is a former member of the FIFA executive committee.

Related Topics

Election Football FIFA Abidjan Lead Ivory Coast Morocco March From Court

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

26 minutes ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

3 minutes ago

Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug f ..

3 minutes ago

US to Coordinate With Allies on Possible Nord Stre ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;Digital School&#039; starts pilot stage in E ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.