Cagliari Sack Coach Eusebio Di Francesco

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Cagliari dismissed coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Monday after a disastrous 16-match winless run that has plunged the club into the Serie A relegation zone.

Former Roma boss Di Francesco had his contract extended last month by Cagliari until 2023 despite the team's struggles that have left them five points from safety.

Local media reports claim he will be replaced by Leonardo Semplici, who spent five years in charge of SPAL before being sacked last February.

Di Francesco, 51, joined Cagliari in August but has won just three of 23 league matches in charge. His team has lost nine of their past 10 games and scored just once in the last seven outings.

