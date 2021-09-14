UrduPoint.com

Cagliari, Verona Both Sack Coaches After Four Matches

Eusebio Di Francesco and Leonardo Semplici have both been sacked after just four matches in charge of Verona and Cagliari, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday

The pair were dismissed after defeats in their most recent matches.

Verona lost their third straight league match 1-0 to Bologna on Monday, which leaves them with no points.

Cagliari lost 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday, have just a point from their three opening league matches and sit 17th in Italy's top flight.

Di Francesco, 52, arrived at Verona this summer trying to rebuild his managerial career following disappointing spells in charge of Sampdoria and Cagliari.

He was followed at Cagliari by the 54-year-old Semplici, who, after being sacked by SPAL, managed to save the Sardinian side from relegation last season after Di Francesco was shown the door in February.

Di Francesco made a name for himself by taking Sassuolo to Europe for the first time in their history in 2016 and two years later leading Roma to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Verona host Roma in their next Serie A fixture on Sunday evening, while Cagliari travel to Rome to face Lazio.

