Cairo To Host Back-to-back Events In December

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:08 PM

Cairo to host back-to-back events in December

Cairo, Egypt would host back-to-back men's and women's PSA World Tour Gold events between December 7 to 18 when the CIB PSA Black Ball Open takes place at the Black Ball Sporting Club

Cairo, Egypt would host back-to-back men's and women's PSA World Tour Gold events between December 7 to 18 when the CIB PSA Black Ball Open takes place at the Black Ball Sporting Club.

The women's event would take place between December 7-12, with a men's event beginning the following day and drawing to a close with the final on December 18. Equal prize money of $100,000 would be on offer at both the men's and women's events, said a press release issued here.

Since first coming onto the PSA World Tour Calendar with a men's tournament in 2018, the Black Ball Open has held two women's tournaments, the most recent of which took place in March, 2020 in what was the final women's PSA World Tour event to take place before the six-month suspension of the tour due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

World No.5 Hania El Hammamy took the title on that occasion - her first Platinum success - to join former World No.1 Raneem El Welily on the roll of honour, while World No.4 Karim Abdel Gawad won the inaugural men's tournament in 2018.

Like all four previous PSA World Tour events since the return of the tour, the Black Ball Open would be held in accordance with strict COVID-19 protocols. All players and staff would be tested prior to travelling to the tournaments before taking a further test upon arrival. Once a negative result has been received, that person would then be allowed to enter the tournament bubble, with further testing every four days during the tournament.

