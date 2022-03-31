UrduPoint.com

Calleri Leads Sao Paulo To Victory Over Palmeiras

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 31, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Calleri leads Sao Paulo to victory over Palmeiras

Former West Ham United forward Jonathan Calleri struck twice as Sao Paulo beat Palmeiras 3-1 in the first leg of Brazil's Paulista championship

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Former West Ham United forward Jonathan Calleri struck twice as Sao Paulo beat Palmeiras 3-1 in the first leg of Brazil's Paulista championship.

The 28-year-old Argentine put the hosts ahead by converting a penalty just before halftime.

Pablo Maia made it 2-0 with a cool finish after combining with Rodrigo Nestor.

Calleri extended the margin in the 81st-minute with a strike from point-blank range before Raphael Veiga made it 3-1 with a left-footed shot following a set piece.

Sao Paulo are aiming to win their 23nd Paulista championship while Palmeiras are vying for their 24th.

Related Topics

Sao Paulo Brazil From

Recent Stories

Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From ..

Iran Concerned About Growing Terrorism Threat From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's industrial output falls for 2 months in ..

S.Korea's industrial output falls for 2 months in February

1 minute ago
 Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

Vanuatu records 2 deaths of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planti ..

Mongolia establishes fund for national tree-planting campaign

1 minute ago
 Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines ..

Restive volcano expels gases, steam in Philippines

16 minutes ago
 Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

Philippines' debt rises 0.5 pct in February

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.