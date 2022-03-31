Calleri leads Sao Paulo to victory over Palmeiras

Former West Ham United forward Jonathan Calleri struck twice as Sao Paulo beat Palmeiras 3-1 in the first leg of Brazil's Paulista championship

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Former West Ham United forward Jonathan Calleri struck twice as Sao Paulo beat Palmeiras 3-1 in the first leg of Brazil's Paulista championship.

The 28-year-old Argentine put the hosts ahead by converting a penalty just before halftime.

Pablo Maia made it 2-0 with a cool finish after combining with Rodrigo Nestor.

Calleri extended the margin in the 81st-minute with a strike from point-blank range before Raphael Veiga made it 3-1 with a left-footed shot following a set piece.

Sao Paulo are aiming to win their 23nd Paulista championship while Palmeiras are vying for their 24th.