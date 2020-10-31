UrduPoint.com
Calligraphy Exhibition At FAC On Nov 3

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 04:15 PM

Calligraphy exhibition at FAC on Nov 3

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with Naqsh Artists Welfare Association will organize the15th annual calligraphy exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium here on Tuesday (Nov 3)

According to Director FAC Sofia Bedar, the exhibition will be arranged in connection with Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

According to Director FAC Sofia Bedar, the exhibition will be arranged in connection with Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Muhammad Shakeel, the Chairman Chief Minister (CM) Complaint Cell Faisalabad,will inaugurate the exhibition while certificates among artists will be distributed onFriday (Nov 6), she added.

